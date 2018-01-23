Wanted man from Union County arrested in Salisbury

Two people, one wanted on felony charges in Charlotte, were arrested Tuesday evening at the Sheetz in Salisbury, according to officials with the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Jason Lee Conde, 35, was charged with possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver drugs, flee to elude, failure to appear, reckless driving, and delivering a controlled substance.

Conde, a resident of the 4800 block of West Highway 74 in Monroe, had outstanding arrest warrants for failure to appear and other charges. During a probable cause search of his vehicle, investigators found approximately 14 grams of methamphetamine ice.

Also arrested was one of the passengers, Monica Lynn Brown, age 36, of the same Monroe address.

Conde was charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine, possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, fleeing to elude, reckless driving, and failure to appear. Bond was set at $13,000.

Brown was charged with conspiracy to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $5,000.

Witnesses reported seeing a very heavy police presence around the Sheetz station at around 6:00 pm.

Conde has a long and violent criminal record with offenses in several counties dating back to 1998.

Conde's past arrests include larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, simple assault, dwi, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop for police, assault with a deadly weapon, fleeing to elude arrest, larceny of firearms, and receiving stolen goods.

