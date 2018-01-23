Silver Alert canceled for missing 80-year-old man in Gaston County

A Silver Alert has been canceled after a man went missing Tuesday night in Gaston County.

Carl Harrison Irvin, 80, was last seen on Shadowbrook Road in Mount Holly. Officials say he may be heading toward Certi-Fit Auto Body Parts on the 2300 block of Distribution Drive in Charlotte.

Irvin is described as a white male with short white hair and brown eyes. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 150 lbs. He was last seen wearing an insulated, long-sleeve brown shirt and blue jeans.

