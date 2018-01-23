Gov. Cooper awards Dale Jr, sister Kelley with highest NC civilian honor

At a luncheon in Mooresville Tuesday, Governor Roy Cooper presented Dale Earnhardt Jr and his sister Kelley with North Carolina’s highest civilian award, the Order of the Long Leaf Pine.

Gov. Cooper told the crowd at the reception just how tough it is to be “children of a legend,” but both Dale Jr and Kelley were able to distinguish themselves with their actions in the community.

“We are so proud that they are North Carolinians,” said Cooper.

The governor said the brother-sister combo helped over 400 charities, “helping all walks of life.”

According to the Order of the Long Leaf Pine Society, the award is given to persons for exemplary service to the State of North Carolina and their communities that is above and beyond the call of duty and which has made a significant impact and strengthened the state.

“I have always been proud of where I’m from,” said Earnhardt after receiving the award. “This is an incredible honor for me and my family.”

