Accused York County gunman in 'good' condition according to hospital

The accused gunman in the deadly officer-involved shooting in York County is in good condition, according to the Carolinas Medical Center.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, was taken to CMC for gunshot wounds he sustained after allegedly firing at officers last Tuesday morning. According to healthcarejournalism.org, good condition means a patient has vital signs within normal limits, the patient is conscious and comfortable with excellent indicators of recovery.

The York County Solicitor Kevin Brackett advised SLED to take warrants out on McCall for three counts of attempted murder and one count of murder, among other lesser charges. SLED is still investigating but has yet to officially take out those warrants.

Under South Carolina state law, if a police officer is murdered in the line of duty the charge could carry the death penalty as a sentence. Brackett says it is too soon to decide whether or not he would seek the death penalty in this case.

“That would be premature in advance of receiving the investigative file,” Brackett said. “I need to do that and sit down with the victims and explain it to them and see their thoughts on that.”

The last time Brackett prosecuted the killing of a York County Deputy was 25 years ago. Deputy Brent McCants made a traffic stop on a car that had a defective headlight. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office PIO, the car was stolen from a carjacking that had taken place in Charlotte. He says McCants notified dispatch that he pulled the car over and 45 seconds later he was shot dead.

Brackett says Mar-Reece Hughes was convicted and sentenced to death in the case, but is still awaiting execution.

“That’s one of the frustrating aspects about the death penalty, it takes a very long time,” Brackett said. “He’s been on death row now, 23 years.”

Little is known about suspected gunman Christian McCall. WBTV learned from a FOIA request with the National Archives that McCall was in the Army from 1991 to 1994 as a petroleum supply specialist. The documentation revealed a number of awards, including “Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar.” He was stationed at a number of bases across the U.S. including Fort Bragg but was never deployed.

York Police Chaplain and Pastor of Liberty Baptist Church Matt Burrell says he knew of McCall because their children went to school together.

“He seemed like a good father, a Christian man,” Burrell said. “The interaction that we had with him a person that you never would have been like ‘Hey one day you need to be worried about this person’.”

