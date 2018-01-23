CMS management employee struck, seriously in uptown Charlotte - | WBTV Charlotte

CMS management employee struck, seriously in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A CMS employee struck in uptown Charlotte Tuesday afternoon was identified as Akeshia Craven-Howell, the assistant superintendent for school assignment and magnet programs, a source told WBTV.

CMS also confirmed Craven-Howell's identity to the Charlotte Observer

The incident happened near the intersection of E 4th Street and S Davidson Street around 4:30 p.m.

Medic says Craven-Howell was transported to Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries. 

Officials have not said what caused the incident.

