CMS employee accused of sex offense with teen girl

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employee was arrested Friday and accused of sex offenses with a teenage girl.

Henry Dillard, 50, was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and felony disseminating obscenity.

According to the police report, the investigation began when CMS police received an email about the accusations involving Dillard and a teenage girl. The report states the alleged incidents occurred between June 2017 and January.

The official warrant states that the victim received several videos and pictures of Dillard allegedly exposing himself and masturbating. The warrant states Dillard asked the victim to send him pictures and video of the same.

According to the warrant, Dillard's face could not be seen in the photos and videos that he allegedly sent, but tattoos on his arm matched those found on the girl's phone.

When Dillard was interviewed at the law enforcement center, the warrant states, he admitted to sending the photos and videos to the victim and to receiving the photos and videos from her.

Dillard has worked at Ridge Road Middle School as a Behavior Modification Technician, according to CMS. He has also worked under the same title at Quail Hollow Middle School, James Martin Middle School, and Northwest School of the Arts as well as an Exceptional Children's Assistant at Lincoln Heights Elementary School.

“It’s hard enough for our teenagers, just being a teenager,” one grandmother told WBTV.

The grandmother lives nearby, and says her grandchildren attended Ridge Road Middle School just a few years ago.

“Someone they’re supposed to be able to go to with problems, concerns, anything….I mean who do you trust at this point,” she says.

Dillard has been with the district since 2005. CMS said he is currently suspended with pay.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.