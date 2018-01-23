China trip for Gaston Christian School student, teacher

GASTON COUNTY, NC (Katherine Logan/ WBTV) - A Gaston County teacher and student are back from traveling to China for part of an exploratory program.

Karen Brooks, the International Student Coordinator at Gaston Christian School, and student Quint Crowder, were invited by New Oasis International education to travel to China for two weeks as a part of a pilot program for the agency.

During the trip they traveled with representatives from Landmark Christian School ,located just outside of Atlanta, to help prospective international students better understand student life at Gaston Christian and get a better sense of the American education system as a whole.

While in China, Crowder presented about the Lowell, NC school to prospective Chinese parents and students at five student fairs.

“What an experience. It was a real opportunity of a lifetime,” Crowder said.

In their free time, Brooks and Crowder visited Chinese classrooms and got a glimpse of what it's like to attend school in China, learning about Chinese culture and education. They also visited landmarks including the Great Wall of China, Tiananmen Square, the Forbidden City, the Bund and the Terracotta Warriors.

In the course of 12 days they visited seven areas, including Beijing, Jinan, Xi'an, Lanzhou, Wuhan, Fuzhou, and Shanghai.

“The southeast part of the United States is quickly becoming a very popular area for international students to come to school, especially North Carolina. Others love our climate, our Carolina blue sky and proximity to high ranking colleges and universities," said Brooks.

