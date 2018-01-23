Mom claims she was injured by school administrator when she pulled knife on son's alleged bullies

Olga Cortez and her son Gregory during an interview with WBTV. (Alex Giles | WBTV)

A mother accused of following her 11-year-old son to his northwest Charlotte school and pulling a knife on two teens she thought were bullying him says she was injured by a staff member during the altercation that followed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, 32-year-old Olga Cortez allegedly followed her son's bus to Coulwood Middle School on Kentberry Drive at 8 a.m. on Jan. 12. Once at the bus parking lot, Cortez reportedly became "verbally irate" with the two 13-year-old male students who she believed were her son's bullies.

Police said one of the teens physically assaulted Cortez. Cortez then allegedly pulled out a knife and began "flailing through the air with it" against the two students.

According to a police report filed on Jan. 19, Cortez claims a school staff member "grabbed her to restrain her, and that her left arm and shoulder were injured during this restraint."

Shortly after returning home from jail on the day of the incident, Cortez spoke to WBTV about what happened.

Previous: Mother accused of following son to school, pulling knife on his alleged bullies, speaks out

The mother said her son, Gregory Goodman, had been dealing with bullying issues at Coulwood for months. She said the incidents had been taking place on his school bus so she decided to follow the bus to school Friday to make sure her child was safe.

She said things turned ugly when she got out of her car and spoke to an administrator as the kids were getting off the bus.

“The administrator came to me, he says ‘what’s the issue?’” said Cortez.

She said she explained to the school official that kids on the bus had threatened her and her son. Cortez said that as this was happening, one of the kids pushed the administrator aside and hit her in the face. She said the school official then started to restrain her.

“The administrator, he grabs me up as if I was the one that assaulted so I grabbed my knife and I said ‘you need to get the (expletive) back,’” Cortez recounted.

She said that she did this because other students had started to jump Gregory. “I was protecting myself and I was protecting my child.”

After the fray was broken up, Cortez went to jail and her son was suspended from school.

All of the three teens involved were charged with public affray, police say. According to police, two of the 13-year-olds were also charged with simple assault.

Cortez was charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and having a weapon on school grounds.

CMS said no students or staff were injured.

Cortez told WBTV she doesn’t regret following her son to school Friday, but does regret bringing a weapon on the school campus. She said she isn’t worried about the charges she is up against and plans to defend herself in court.

