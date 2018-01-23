Burke Co. deputies warn of phone call scam asking for money

Burke County deputies said Tuesday they received reports of people concerned about a possible scam.

Officials say people received a call from a Sgt. Richard Manely who claims to be with the sheriff's office.

We have received reports of people getting phone calls from a Sgt. Richard Manely who claims to be with the Sheriff’s Office. The person says he is calling about an outstanding warrant and says the matter can be cleared up by paying him money. THIS IS A SCAM. pic.twitter.com/Yeh7kHxz3J — Burke County Sheriff (@BurkeNCSheriff) January 23, 2018

The person says he is calling about an an outstanding warrant that can be resolved by paying him.

Burke County deputies are warning residents that the phone call is a scam.

