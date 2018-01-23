Burke Co. deputies warn of phone call scam asking for money - | WBTV Charlotte

Burke Co. deputies warn of phone call scam asking for money

WBTV graphic WBTV graphic
BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Burke County deputies said Tuesday they received reports of people concerned about a possible scam.

Officials say people received a call from a Sgt. Richard Manely who claims to be with the sheriff's office.

The person says he is calling about an an outstanding warrant that can be resolved by paying him.

Burke County deputies are warning residents that the phone call is a scam.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly