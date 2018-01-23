Lockdown lifted at north Charlotte elementary school - | WBTV Charlotte

Lockdown lifted at north Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, NC

An elementary school in north Charlotte was placed on lockdown Tuesday due to police activity in the area. 

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says Croft Community Elementary was placed on lockdown for a time. The lockdown was lifted around 2:45 p.m.

Details surrounding what the police activity involved were not released. 

Croft Community Elementary is located off of Hucks Road. 

