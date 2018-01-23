Pregnant woman forced to deliver baby after getting shot in Durham; man also shot

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people, including a pregnant woman, were shot overnight in Durham, police said Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to an apartment complex at 1126 Hoover Road around 12:20 a.m. in reference to a shooting call. Upon arrival, officers found that two people had been shot inside an apartment. One of those two was a 22-year-old pregnant woman. The other person shot was a 26-year-old man, police said.

Both victims were transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The woman was forced to deliver her baby via C-section, authorities said. The baby is said to be doing well, but the mother’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police said they have no suspect information at this time and they’re investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator G.T. Novotny at (919) 560-4281, ext. 29121 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.