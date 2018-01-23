Warrant: Former soccer coach admits to employer he has child porn after girlfriend finds it

A 28-year-old man and former soccer coach is accused of admitting to his employer that he had child pornography after his girlfriend allegedly found it on his computer.

According to a search warrant, Peter Mark Trask called one of his employers at Carolina Rapids Soccer Club on Jan. 5 and said his girlfriend reportedly found child pornography on his computer. The search warrant states that Trask wanted to self report the incident to his employer.

The next day, the executive director of Carolina Rapids Soccer Club was reportedly made aware of the conversation between Trask and the coaching director. He then reportedly asked Trask whether there were pictures on his computer that would "be legally defined as child porn." According to the search warrant, Trask said yes.

When the executive director asked whether Trask has ever done anything inappropriate with a child who he coached, Trask replied that "he takes his job seriously and that this is a compartmentalized situation," the search warrant stated.

On Jan. 10, police spoke with Trask's girlfriend who said she saw a folder on his laptop that contained pornographic videos of girls who were around "middle school aged," according to the search warrant.

A few days later, a search warrant was performed at Camden Stonecrest Apartments where the couple reportedly lived. A flash drive, cellphone, laptop, iPhone, iPods and a iPad were seized during the search.

Trask was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the Carolinas Rapids Soccer Club website, Trask was listed as a coach but his staff page has since been taken down. Before his coach page was taken down from the website, it stated that he was the head coach of several teams including the Matthews Torsion Girls, Matthews Predator Girls and Matthews Select Girls.

The soccer club released a statement on Tuesday about the incident. They said Trask worked at the club from May 2017 until being terminated on Jan. 5.

"Our highest priority is the safety of our players and we have a zero tolerance policy for any behavior that puts our players at risk. On January 5th, Peter Trask, a coach in the South Charlotte program, was immediately terminated and banned from our facilities after we were notified that his computer contained images of child pornography. We immediately contacted the authorities to file a complaint and have been working directly with CMPD and local authorities in their investigation," the statement read. "Once Mr. Trask was arrested on Friday, January 19, 2018 and we were cleared by the authorities to speak publicly, we immediately notified our members of the situation. The safety of our members, staff and community is our top priority and we will continue to be vigilant in this mission."

