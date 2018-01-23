Charlotte 49ers Announce 2018 Football Schedule

The Charlotte 49ers have released the 12-game 2018 football schedule, which includes a program-high eight contests against 2017 bowl teams. The 49ers' 12-game slate includes six home games and six road games with four non-conference matchups and eight Conference USA contests.

Charlotte will play all six C-USA East Division opponents and two cross-over games against C-USA West Division foes, under sixth-year head coach Brad Lambert. Seven of the 49ers' eight C-USA games will come against 2017 bowl participants. Four home games will come against bowl teams.



Charlotte will open the season with three home games and will finish the season with three of four games on the road.



The eight bowl participants are Sun Belt Conference co-Champion Appalachian State and C-USA opponents UAB, WKU, Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, Marshall, FIU and Florida Atlantic.



Charlotte opens the season with non-conference home games vs. Fordham (Sept. 1) and Appalachian State (Sept. 8). The 49ers host Old Dominion, Sept. 15 in the first C-USA game of the season. Charlotte hits the road for its first away game, at UMass, Sept. 22 and travels to UAB, Sept. 29 for its first C-USA road game.



Following a bye week, Oct. 6, home games vs. WKU, Oct. 13 and Southern Miss., Oct. 27 sandwich a road game at Middle Tennessee, Oct. 20. A non-conference road game at the SEC's Tennessee, Nov. 3 is followed by the 49ers final three games: at Marshall, Nov. 10; home vs. FIU, Nov. 17 and the season-finale at Florida Atlantic, Nov. 24.



Conference USA's 14th annual Championship Game, pitting the champions of the East and West Divisions, is scheduled for Saturday, December 1.



It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national television. A schedule of televised games will be released at a later date.



2018 SCHEDULE

September

Sat. 1 FORDHAM Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sat. 8 APPALACHIAN STATE Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sat. 15 OLD DOMINION* Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sat. 22 at Massachusetts Amherst, Mass.

Sat. 29 at UAB* Birmingham, Ala.

October

Sat. 6 BYE

Sat. 13 WKU* Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sat. 20 at Middle Tennessee* Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Sat. 27 SOUTHERN MISS* Jerry Richardson Stadium

November

Sat. 3 at Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.

Sat. 10 at Marshall* Huntington, W. Va.

Sat. 17 FIU* Jerry Richardson Stadium

Sat. 24 at Florida Atlantic* Boca Raton, Fla.



Home games in bold * Conference USA game

Dates are subject to change Times TBA





2018 OPPONENTS AT A GLANCE



Fordham, Sept. 1

Patriot League

4-7; 3-3 Patriot

Head Coach: Andrew Breiner

Rams

Enrollment: 8,427

Notes: 2018 Season Opener ... FCS opponent ... qualified for FCS Playoffs in 2015 ... Charlotte is 3-2 in season openers ... this will be the 49ers second season-opener at home (W, 52-7 vs. Campbell, 2013) ... Fordham football dates back to 1881 when a group of students selected sides for a "quasi-match"... in 1882, defeated Seton Hall, 1-0, in its first-ever game ... football alumni include Vince Lombardi (1934-36).



Appalachian State, Sept. 8

Sun Belt Conference

9-4; 7-1 SBC

Head Coach: Scott Satterfield

Mountaineers

Enrollment: 18,811

Notes: First-ever meeting between the two in-state foes ... App State earned a share of the 2017 Sun Belt Championship with a 7-1 record ... one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... defeated Toledo, 34-0, in the Dollar General Bowl ... the series will continue in 2019 when Charlotte travels to Boone, N.C., Sept. 7.



Old Dominion, Sept. 15

Conference USA

5-7; 3-5 C-USA; 6th East

Head Coach: Bobby Wilder

Monarchs

Enrollment: 24,683

Notes: C-USA opener ... Charlotte is 0-3 all-time, including a 6-0 loss at ODU, in 2017 ... The Monarchs won, 52-17 in their lone trip to Charlotte in 2016 ... ODU's two wins in Norfolk, Va., came by a combined nine points.



at Massachusetts, Sept. 22

FBS Independent

4-8

Head Coach: Mark Whipple

Minutemen

Enrollment: 29,269

Notes: The Minutemen went 4-8 as a FBS Independent ... six of their losses, however, were by 10 points or less ... notable results: L, at Tennessee, 17-13; L vs ODU, 17-7; W vs App State, 30-27 (2OT); L at Mississippi State, 34-23; W at BYU 16-10; L at FIU 63-45 ... the series will continue in 2019 when UMass heads to Charlotte, Sept. 14.



at UAB, Sept. 29

Conference USA

8-5; 6-2 C-USA; T2nd West

Head Coach: Bill Clark

Blazers

Enrollment: 19,535

Notes: Charlotte is 1-0 all-time vs. UAB following last year's 25-24 OT victory at home ... The Blazers boasted C-USA Coach of the Year Bill Clark and the C-USA Freshman of the Year in running back Spencer Brown ... UAB is one of eight bowl teams on the schedule (L, 41-6 vs. Ohio, Bahamas Bowl) ... last year's win over the Blazers was Charlotte's third all-time over an eventual bowl team (2015: W, 23-20 at Georgia State; 2016: W, 38-27 at Southern Miss) ... it was Charlotte's first C-USA home win and first home win over an eventual bowl team.



BYE – Oct. 6



WKU, Oct. 13

Conference USA

6-7; 4-4 C-USA; T3rd East

Head Coach: Mike Sanford

Hilltoppers

Enrollment: 20,178

Notes: Charlotte lost its lone meeting with WKU, 45-14, in Bowling Green in 2017 ... WKU is one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... the Hilltoppers lost to Georgia State, 27-17 in the Auto Nation Cure Bowl ... former Hilltopper Jack Doyle (TE, Indianapolis) became the first player from the school to earn a Pro Bowl selection when he was named to the 2018 event.



at Middle Tennessee, Oct. 20

Conference USA

7-6; 4-4 C-USA; T3rd East

Head Coach: Rick Stockstill

Blue Raiders

Enrollment: 22,050

Notes: Charlotte is 0-3 vs. MT ... The Blue Raiders won 35-21 in Charlotte in 2017 ... MT is one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... the Blue Raiders beat Arkansas State, 35-30 in the Raycom Camellia Bowl ... MT has been bowl eligible in 9 of 12 seasons under HC Rick Stockstill, including each of the last six … Stockstill is the longest-tenured active coach in C-USA.



Southern Miss, Oct. 27

Conference USA

8-5; 6-2 C-USA; T2nd West

Head Coach: Jay Hopson

Golden Eagles

Enrollment: 14,554

Notes: Charlotte is 1-2 all-time vs. USM, including last year's 66-21 road loss in Hattiesburg ... the Golden Eagles won 44-10 in their only other trip to Charlotte (2015) ... the Golden Eagles are one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... USM lost to Florida State, 42-13, in the Walk-On's Independence Bowl.



at Tennessee, Nov. 3

Southeastern Conference

4-8; 0-8 SEC

Head Coach: Jeremy Pruitt

Volunteers

Enrollment: 28,052

Notes: The Volunteers were a perfect 4-0 in non-conference play ... the non-con victories included wins over Georgia Tech, UMass and Southern Miss ... Charlotte is 0-1 vs. the SEC (L, 58-10 at Kentucky, 2015) ... Jeremy Pruitt is in his first year as head coach at Tennessee ... he served as defensive coordinator at Alabama (2016-17), Georgia (2014-15) and Florida State (2013) ... the 49ers will return to Knoxville, Sept. 5, 2020.



at Marshall, Nov. 10

Conference USA

8-5; 4-4 C-USA, T3rd East

Head Coach: Doc Holliday

Thundering Herd

Enrollment: 14,000

Notes: Charlotte is 1-2 all-time vs. Marshall, including a 27-24 victory in the 49ers last trip to Marshall in 2016 ... Marshall won 14-3 in Charlotte in 2017 ... Marshall is one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... the Herd defeated Colorado State, 31-28, in the Gildan New Mexico Bowl.



FIU, Nov. 17

Conference USA

8-5; 5-3 C-USA; 2nd East

Head Coach: Butch Davis

Panthers

Enrollment: 54,000

Notes: Final home game of 2018 ... Charlotte is 0-3 all-time vs. FIU with the last two losses coming by one point (2017: L, 30-29 at FIU; 2016: L, 27-26 at Charlotte) ... FIU is one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... the Panthers fell to Temple, 28-3, in the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.



at Florida Atlantic, Nov. 24

Conference USA

10-3; 8-0 C-USA; 1st East

Head Coach: Lane Kiffin

Owls

Enrollment: 30,000

Notes: Season finale ... Charlotte is 1-2 all-time vs. the Owls ... FAU won, 31-12, at Charlotte in the 2017 season-finale ... Charlotte's first-ever C-USA win was a 28-23 win at FAU in 2016 ... The Owls were the 2017 C-USA Champions ... RB Devin Singletary was the C-USA MVP ... FAU is one of a record eight bowl teams on the 2018 slate ... the Owls defeated Akron, 50-3, in the Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl.

Press release provided by Charlotte 49ers Athletics