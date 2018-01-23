Person wanted for robbing northeast Charlotte 7-Eleven at gunpoint

A person is wanted for allegedly robbing a convenience store at gunpoint in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the robbery happened at the 7-Eleven on Mallard Creek Road in the University City area around 1:24 a.m. The clerk told police that the robber reportedly brandished a gun while demanding property.

Police say the robber allegedly fled from the scene after the incident.

The robber is described as a "light skin black male or female," police say. The robber is 6-feet tall and weighs 180 pounds, officers said. The robber was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants, according to police.

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

