Teens accused of stealing over $1,500 in electronics, jewelry during home break-in

Two teens are facing several charges in connection with a break-in at a home in Stanley.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Derek Dwain Exline and Dax Moore Cranmer, who are both 18-years-old, allegedly broke to a home on South Highway 16 by breaking through a back window and kicking in a door. Deputies said the break-in happened on Dec. 14, 2017.

Deputies say the pair reportedly stole electronic equipment and jewelry valued at more than $1,500.

Fingerprints were collected at the scene which identified Exline and Cranmer as the suspects, deputies said.

Exline, of Iron Station, and Cranmer, of Denver, were both charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possessing stolen goods. The teens both received a $20,000 secured bond.

