VIDEO: Deer busts into SC office, causes quite a stir - | WBTV Charlotte

VIDEO: Deer busts into SC office, causes quite a stir

By Jennifer Miller, Digital
Connect
(F&B Financial, Inc.) (F&B Financial, Inc.)
GAFFNEY, SC (WBTV) -

A deer mixed things up at an office in Gaffney, South Carolina this week - and it's only Tuesday.

Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in its path.

It happened at F&B Financial, Inc., VP of operations Kayla Smith says. The entire ordeal was caught on surveillance.

The worker, who took cover in a side room, can be seen peering out and waiting for the perfect opportunity to snatch a phone off the desk. 

"The video was too hilarious not to share," Smith said. 

No workers were injured in the incident. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly