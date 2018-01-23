VIDEO: Deer busts into SC office, causes quite a stir

A deer mixed things up at an office in Gaffney, South Carolina this week - and it's only Tuesday.

Out of nowhere, a deer appears to jump through an office window and scramble about on a worker's desk, knocking off nearly everything in its path.

It happened at F&B Financial, Inc., VP of operations Kayla Smith says. The entire ordeal was caught on surveillance.

The worker, who took cover in a side room, can be seen peering out and waiting for the perfect opportunity to snatch a phone off the desk.

"The video was too hilarious not to share," Smith said.

No workers were injured in the incident.

