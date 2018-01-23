Alexander County man charged with possessing a weapon of mass de - | WBTV Charlotte

Alexander County man charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

A Taylorsville man is accused of having a weapon of mass destruction. 

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Blake Allen Isenhour was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with felony possessing a weapon of mass destruction. 

Deputies say he is being held under a $5,000 secured bond. 

Isenhour is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. No other details were released. 

