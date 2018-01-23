Alexander County man charged with possessing a weapon of mass destruction

A Taylorsville man is accused of having a weapon of mass destruction.

According to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office, 20-year-old Blake Allen Isenhour was arrested on Jan. 9 and charged with felony possessing a weapon of mass destruction.

Deputies say he is being held under a $5,000 secured bond.

Isenhour is expected to appear in court on Tuesday. No other details were released.

