Armed man being sought in Rock Hill convenience store robbery

A man is being sought in a Monday robbery at a Rock Hill convenience store.

Officials say an armed man walked into Bob's Food Mart in the 1300 block of E. Main Street and said, "Give me the money!"

The robber took cash from the register and the victim's cellphone, an iPhone 6+, police say. The victim said the man threatened to kill him if he called police.

The man reportedly ran off toward the railroad tracks with a large black handgun in his grip.

The robber is described as a black male who was wearing a dark sweatshirt, blue gloves, and a dark stocking cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rock Hill police at (803) 329-7200.

