Preemie mom raising funds to create 'comfort bags' for other parents of preemies

April Skogerboe's son Owen was born at only 27 weeks. After 68 days in Catawba Valley Medical Center's NICU, she decided to do something to give back to other parents going through the same things.

"My goal is to help preemie parents become “Warriors Not Worriers” by raising enough funds to purchase items that truly made a difference in our NICU journey," Skogerboe said.

Skogerboe is trying to raise money to put together 30 'comfort bags' for current and future NICU families.

"I know first hand that comfort and support is much needed while your baby is in the NICU," Skogerboe said.

The kits would include everything from burp cloths to pacifiers designed to help premature babies develop an underdeveloped sucking reflex.

