Driver strikes pole in Huntersville wreck

Two cars collided in Huntersville Tuesday morning, blocking a road for a time.

The crash happened around 6:46 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road at McCoy Road. According to the report, a man was turning left onto Beatties Ford Road when he made a turn and crashed into another vehicle. The man told police he thought he had enough time to make the turn.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, said she was driving on Beatties Ford Road when the man pulled out in front of her, crashing into the back right of her vehicle.

CMPD says one vehicle involved struck a pole. No injuries were reported.

