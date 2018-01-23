Fire displaces Rock Hill family

A Rock Hill family is displaced after their home caught fire early Tuesday morning.

The American Red Cross says it happened at a home on Orr Drive. The Rock Hill Fire Department responded to the blaze.

"We are now entering the coldest months of the season, which means the threat of home fire deaths is still very real. When heating your home, please remember that space heaters need just that: space," the Red Cross says. "Be sure they are three feet away from anything that can burn: furniture, bedding carpets, rugs, and curtains."

No injuries were reported in the fire.

The Red Cross says they are assisting the family and providing assistance with food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

