'Pirate Day' coming to NC Transportation Museum

From the NCTM: Pirate Day is this Saturday, January 27 at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.

While admission tickets will be available on the day of the event, advance purchase is required for these two options:

PANCAKES WITH PIRATES offers a plank-walkin' good breakfast includin' fruit with ye pancakes, sausage and plenty of OJ to keep the scurvy away! $15/person, admission included.

PIRATE SANDWICH-SHIPS includes carrots and celery with ranch dressing, and ye turkey sandwiches will even come with fish (goldfish crackers) and chips. They’ll skewer up some grapes on their swords for ye too, while offerin' plenty of juice or water to wash it down! $17/person, admission included.

Click here to learn more or to purchase tickets: http://www.nctrans.org/Events/Pirate.aspx

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.