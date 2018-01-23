A dozen new firefighters join Kannapolis ranks

On Tuesday January 16th the Kannapolis Fire Department welcomed 12 new firefighters to its ranks. The new recruits completed four months of fire, rescue and medical training prior to officially joining the department.

A badge pinning ceremony was conducted at Kannapolis City Hall recognizing their achievement. During the ceremony family members pinned their badge on for the first time, signifying the transition from “Recruit” to “Firefighter”.

At the close of the ceremony they were administered the firefighter’s oath by Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. During the ceremony, Class President Adam Stallings challenged the group to continue in the discipline, structure and hard work that was instilled in them during training as they each joined their respective companies.

The new firefighters have been assigned to shift positions at the City’s various fire stations and will begin work immediately.

