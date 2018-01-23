BLOG: Early morning showers, Wind Advisory in effect for mountain counties

Morning Rain Moves Out

Sunshine Quickly Returns

Mild Temps / Gusty Breeze

Monday night's rain is quickly moving east and the bulk of it will be out of the WBTV viewing by daybreak Tuesday morning. Behind the rain, clouds will break and sunshine will return along with mild temperatures in the 60s yet again. A gusty breeze will follow Monday night's front and a Wind Advisory is in effect for our mountain counties as wind gusts could exceed up to 50 mph.

Clear skies, brisk and cooler Tuesday night, lows will fall back to the 20s in the mountains and low 30s for the rest of us.

Despite plenty of sunshine, we'll cool down just a tad on Wednesday and Thursday to the mid 50s, but that's still above average for this time of the year.

Friday and the weekend warm us back to the 60s but rain chances also eventually return before the weekend comes to a close.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

