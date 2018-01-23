Power outages affecting residents who live in Cabarrus, Burke counties

A power outage is affecting over 1,500 Cabarrus County residents Tuesday morning.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, the power outage is affecting residents who live in the Mt. Pleasant area along Highway 49. The outage was first reported just after 3 a.m.

Crews say the outage was caused by fallen trees that damaged equipment. Power is expected to be restored for Cabarrus County residents by 6:30 a.m.

A second outage is affecting Duke Energy customers who live in the Valdese area of Burke County. The outage is affecting residents who live along Interstate 40. Crews say the outage was first reported at 4:45 a.m. Power is expected to be restored for Burke County residents at 8:15 a.m.

