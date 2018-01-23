Search underway for missing Lincoln County man

Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a missing 53-year-old man in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Richard Keith Purdue was last seen on foot leaving the Boger City Rest Home on Little Valley Lane in Lincolnton around 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

Deputies describe Purdue as a white man who has black hair and blue eyes. He weighs 135 pounds and is 5-foot-5, deputies said. He was last seen wearing a royal blue hoodie and black sweat pants, deputies say.

Purdue reportedly suffers from autism, schizophrenia and is bipolar, according to deputies. A Silver Alert has been issued for Purdue, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The sheriff's office is searching the area for Purdue.

If you have any information or know his whereabouts, you're asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office at 704-732-9050.

