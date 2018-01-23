One killed when chicken truck wrecks, overturns in Union County

One person was killed in a rollover wreck involving a chicken truck in Union County Tuesday morning, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the 18-wheeler overturned on Stack Road between East Sandy Ridge Road and Charlie Williams Road in Monroe.

18 wheeler rollover accident, Stack Road, between E Sandy Ridge and Charlie Williams Rd. Road closed. — Union County Sheriff (@UnionCoSheriff) January 23, 2018

Deputies said the road has since been shut down. There's no word on when the road will reopen.

The victim's name has not been released.

