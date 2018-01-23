Water main break floods homes in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

The entrance to a northeast Charlotte neighborhood was blocked off for some time after a water main break sent water shooting into nearby houses Monday night.

The water main break affected a portion of the Ridge Road Villas neighborhood. A portion of the neighborhood was blocked off at Ridge Road and Prosperity View Drive due to the water main break. The water main break started around 10:30 p.m. Monday night.

A neighbor said the water main was leaking for several weeks before it "finally broke." Residents in the neighborhood say that houses have several feet of water in their basements because of the incident.

Dirt and rocks were also covering the street after the water was shut off.

Crews from Charlotte Water started working to repair the water main around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. One neighbor said she did not have water during the incident.

Some say they have never seen so much damage in their lives.

“It was like a geyser, it went up like 20 feet in the air and several feet in width," says Theresa Gould who lives close to the water main.

Gould believes she and some of her neighbors gave the city plenty of warning signs that something was not right underground.

“There was so much evidence,” Gould adds.

Now two families are out of their homes after the insides became flooded with nearly two feet of water.

A worker with @CLTWater tells me they have a crew on the way and hope to have the water main fixed within an hour or so. He says 2 units are without water but will get it back once the main is fixed @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/iFA2Bcn7su — Caroline Hicks WBTV (@CarolineHicksTV) January 23, 2018

A short time after 6:30 a.m., Charlotte Water crews repaired the water main and restored running water for residents.

Bob Barone, the President of the Homeowners Association for Ridge Road Villas says he’s been trying to get in touch with the city for an answer to why this happened.

“They haven’t returned any calls and we just haven’t heard anything from them,” says Barone.

Barone says he has his own theory of what caused the water main to explode.

“It may have been impacted by the extreme cold weather,” he said.

Cleaning crews say the damage on the inside is pretty bad, while Barone who feels bad for his neighbors adds it’s not the worst thing that could have possibly happened.

“If anybody had been standing near the sidewalk when this blew up, we’d be having and entirely different conversation,” Barone adds.

One man whose house was damage by the water main break tells WBTV he’ll be speaking to city officials to see if they’ll cover any repairing costs.

