Two seriously injured in east Charlotte wreck

Two people were seriously injured in a wreck in east Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to MEDIC, the wreck happened just before 4 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Sharon Amity Road. MEDIC said two people were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

It is unclear what caused the wreck.

Police did not say whether the wreck has shut down the road.

