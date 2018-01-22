Car crash shuts down portion of I-40, expect traffic delays - | WBTV Charlotte

BURKE COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Interstate 40 eastbound is shut down after a car crash in Burke County. 

The two-vehicle wreck happened just before Exit 116 around 6:30 p.m. Monday evening.

No serious injuries were reported from the scene.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

Heavy traffic and delays are expected in the area. 

