Couple won't part with car that brought them together 50 years ago

The first thing Arlene McCurry noticed about Dennis was his car. It’s not as romantic that way, but it’s the truth.

Cruising the streets of Waco, Texas in 1967, Arlene was with a group of girlfriends, Dennis was with a group of his Army buddies.

“That was the Saturday night thing - you just went and drove up and down Main Street and looked for cute cars or cute boys,” Arlene said.

Arlene saw the 1965 Chevy Impala and fell in love. It didn’t take long for her to fall in love with the car’s owner, too.

Dennis and Arlene were married three months later. They honeymooned in that car. They drove it across the country. They brought one of their children home from the hospital in it.

The two believe if it weren’t for the car, they might not have ever met. That’s the reason, 50 years later, the same car still sits in the driveway of their Mooresville home.

They still use it regularly. It’s a part of the family now.

“My kids drove it, two of my granddaughters learned to drive in it,” Dennis said.

The Impala that made a family won’t ever be sold.

We asked Dennis if a $1 million offer might make him change his mind.

“Not $1 million or even $2 million," he replied. "It’s not for sale.”

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.