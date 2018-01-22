Warrant: Deputy said husband reached for knife, so she fatally shot him

A search warrant released recently sheds some new light on what may have happened when a Mecklenburg County Sheriff's deputy was reportedly shot and killed by his wife - also a deputy - during a domestic situation.

The shooting happened on Monday, January 15, at a home on the 13300 block of Ashley Meadow Drive in northeast Charlotte. Deputy James Hawkins was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators say he was shot multiple times.

According to the warrant Hawkins' wife, Deputy Rataba Hawkins, called 911 and said that her husband reached for a knife and she shot him.

James Hawkins was with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since 2005, while Rataba Hawkins has been with the same department since 2002.

Police confirmed early on that the shooting was domestic-related and that no suspects were being sought.

The warrant states that the home where the incident occurred is equipped with a CPI Security Intouch system, "which includes a recorded camera in the doorbell on the front door," and that "the video and audio files recorded by the device may contain evidence relevant" to the case.

Investigators seized files, directories, folders, programs, storage sections "and other data contained therein." They also asked CPI Security to lock customer accounts to prevent anything from being deleted.

No charges have been filed, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

