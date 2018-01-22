Home destroyed, family displaced after fire in Rowan Co.

A home was completely destroyed by fire in Rowan County Monday afternoon.

The fire started at a home located in the 300 block of Rock Spring Drive just before 4 p.m.

Officials say heavy smoke was showing upon arrival.

A family of five was displaced as a result of the fire. Two people were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.