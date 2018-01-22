Davidson basketball starts Atlantic 10 play 5-1

On the surface, things look great for Davidson basketball as the Wildcats are off to a 5-1 start in Atlantic 10 Conference play-- currently 2nd place.

But the start was a little rocky.

Their first loss came in their first conference game of the year against a Richmond team that was 2-10 at the time.

Then in game 2, the Wildcats were on the ropes against St Louis as they trailed at the half by 11.

That's when things turned around.

For more on the Wildcats, check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.