Truck driver charged in crash that killed Rowan family of four

The man who was driving a truck that was involved in a crash last year in West Virginia that took the lives of a family of four from Rowan County is now facing charges.

According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, West Virginia State Police Sgt. C.F. Kane said that 41-year-old Bertram Copeland of Rockford, Illinois, was charged with four counts of negligent homicide and reckless driving.

Kane says Copeland was arraigned in Mercer County Magistrate Court last week and is free on bond.

The crash happened in April 2017. At the time, troopers said that Copeland lost control of his tractor-trailer and crossed the median, striking the Gilley family vehicle.

According to Mercer County Emergency Management Director Tim Farley, the crash happened on I-77 near mile marker 22 in Camp Creek, West Virginia, around 5:30 p.m. The family was traveling to Ohio to visit relatives.

Carl David Gilley, 48, Christine Tara Warden Gilley, 42, daughter Grace Margaret Gilley, 13, and son Jack Nathanael Gilley, 10, were all killed in the traffic accident.

