Alleged "Smoke Pit" bandit now behind bars

Salisbury Police say they have arrested a man who broke into the Smoke Pit restaurant on three separate occasions and stole meat.

Harry Wilson Long, III, was arrested on Monday after turning himself into the Salisbury Police Department.

Long was wanted on three counts of breaking and entering and three counts of larceny after breaking and entering for breaking into the Smoke Pit restaurant and stealing meat.

These charges were the result of an investigation by the Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit.

Long was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond. His first appearance is set for Wednesday.

In a press release, the Salisbury Police thanked the public for help and tips with this investigation.

