Charlotte Chick-fil-a restaurants offering free breakfast Tuesday

Chick-fil-a is giving away free Chick-fil-a Chick-n-Minis to customers Tuesday.

The free breakfast will be available at participating Charlotte-area Chick-fil-a locations from opening time until 10 a.m. Opening hours may vary by location.

“We invite customers to take a break from their busy schedules and join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée,” said Justin Riddle, franchise operator of Chick-fil-A Arboretum.

The offer is limited to one free entree per person.

The offer is valid for in-restaurant and at the drive-thru.

Click here to view location info.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.