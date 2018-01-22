Man arrested in Burke Co kidnapping, but the victim is still missing

Carlton Lamaar Edmonson is still missing after reportedly being kidnapped in Burke County, assaulted and left in a remote area of TN. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

A man was arrested and another man is missing after an alleged kidnapping in Burke County.

The investigation began on Jan. 19 when the family of 30-year-old Carlton Lamaar Edmondson contacted the Valdese Police Department. The family said they had received phone calls from an unknown person saying their son had been kidnapped. The caller was reportedly demanding money in exchange for Edmondson's return.

Detectives began following leads in the case that led to Boone and Johnson City, TN. They say 31-year-old Robert Leroy Littleton III was soon named as a suspect.

Littleton was arrested in Mountain City, TN, after being interviewed. He is charged with first-degree kidnapping and being a fugitive from justice out of NC.

During the interview with Littleton, investigators say they found out that Edmondson was taken to a remote location in TN, assaulted and left there.

Edmondson is still missing. He is described as a black male, 5’9” tall, and about 250 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Edmondson's whereabouts should call the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500 or Morganton/Burke Crime Stoppers at 828-437-3333. You can also contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department at 432-727-7761.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.