Teen wanted in Gastonia shooting

A teen is being sought in a Gastonia shooting that injured another teen.

Zion Mitchell, 17, is wanted in the shooting of 19-year-old Devon Malik Phillips. Deputies say Mitchell faces charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Phillips was shot around 7:45 p.m. Jan 9 on Barkley Street. He was hospitalized with gunshot wounds to his leg and chest and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on Mitchell's whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6885 or Gaston County Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000, where a reward of up to $1,000 is possible.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.