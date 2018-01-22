Arizona Cardinals hire Panthers DC Steve Wilks as head coach, but replacement in place

FILE - In this Aug. 3, 2015, file photo, Carolina Panthers assistant head coach Steve Wilks watches players warm up during NFL football team's training camp in Spartanburg, S.C. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Jourdan Rodrigue and Joseph Person/The Charlotte Observer) - Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera’s hunch about his defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, was correct.

Wilks’ time is now.

He will be announced Monday as the new head coach of the Arizona Cardinals, a source told the Observer.

A team source told the Observer Monday that seven-year Panthers defensive line coach Eric Washington will become Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

Washington was not under contract after the 2017 season. Two weeks ago, a deal was constructed by Panthers chief operating officer Tina Becker and interim general manager Marty Hurney to keep him in place. A source familiar with the deal said the two worked hard to keep Washington from leaving.

The Panthers recently extended Rivera through the 2020 season. Rivera fired five-year offensive coordinator Mike Shula earlier this month, replacing him with Norv Turner.

