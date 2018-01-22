Missing Lincoln County teen safely returns home, deputies say

A teen who was reported missing in Lincoln County Monday has returned home and is safe, deputies say.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, 17-year-old Amy Jo Helms was last seen leaving her home on Noles Circle after 1 a.m. Monday. On Tuesday, deputies said Helms returned home Monday night.

Deputies initially said that Helms may have been "in the company of Daryl Bennett who lives in the Mt. Airy, NC area."

Helms is described as being around 5-foot-6 and 280 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and cowboy boots. She was also carrying a backpack and tote bag.

The sheriff's office thanked the public for helping search for the teen.

"Thanks to everyone who assisted with locating the teen."

