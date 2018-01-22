Body identified after being found in burning vehicle in Lincoln County

Deputies have identified the body of a man found inside a burning car in Lincoln County early Sunday morning.

Jimmy Wayne Brooks, 52, was identified as the victim after an autopsy Monday.

Firefighters were called at 2:30 a.m. to reports of a vehicle on fire in a vacant lot on the 2600 block of High Knoll Road, just north of Lincolnton. When the flames were knocked down crews noticed the body inside the car.

A cause for the fire has not been determined at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.

