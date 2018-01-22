Teen arrested in August Salisbury killing

A second teen has been arrested in an August Salisbury killing.

Travaree D'Von Miller, 18, was arrested Monday in the shooting death of 24-year-old Kornell Cook. Salisbury police say they arrested Miller on Ashley Drive in Rockwell.

Murder warrants were issued for Miller in October.

Cook was shot Aug. 27 at an apartment complex on Williams Road, between Standish Street and Old Plank Road. When officers arrived they found Cook dead at the back door of one of the apartments. Police on scene said that Cook had been shot multiple times.

Elija-wn Unique Oglesby, 18, was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property in the case. Xavier Dionne Lowe, 17, is still wanted for murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Miller was served with a warrant for murder and discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under no bond.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245. Tips may be submitted online at http:/tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

