Man accused of cutting off electronic monitor device wanted on several charges

A 21-year-old is wanted on multiple charges after he allegedly cut off his electronic monitor device Monday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Julian Jabarr Whiteside is wanted for larceny of a motor vehicle, possessing a stolen vehicle, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitor device. Police say Whiteside was court ordered to wear the monitoring device as a condition of his pre-trial release.

Whiteside was last known to be in the area of Alleghany Street in west Charlotte, officers said. Police say Whiteside is around 5-foot-7 and 150 pounds.

If you have any information, you're asked to immediately contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

