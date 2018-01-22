Lincolnton flag football team traveling to Orlando, representing Panthers

Football might be over for the Carolina Panthers this season, but it's not finished yet for one Lincolnton team.

Several young teens were chosen by the Panthers to represent them at the NFL's National Flag Football Championship in Orlando. The boys are headed to Florida at the end of the month.

Most of the 13-and-14-year olds have known each other since elementary school, says Brad Gates, the program coordinator. They are the only 13-14-year-old group going from North Carolina.

“They were handpicked,” he said. “They’re representing our city, our state, and our Carolina NFL team. We’re sending a great group of young guys.”

Coach Bill Cronan said the guys are small, but also fast.

“They’ve got grit, spirit, attitude, and determination,” Coach Cronan said. “We’re really excited.”

Just a quick shout-out to some local kids: Perseverance can take you far – enjoy the opportunity.

-Molly

