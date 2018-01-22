Person identified in fatal train collision in northwest Charlotte

The victim of a train crash has been identified after a person was struck and killed in northwest Charlotte Monday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say it happened around 9:34 a.m. on South Hoskins Road at Rozzelles Ferry Road. Medic says one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Richard Darryl Brown. Police say Brown was on the sidewalk near the crossing arms when he proceeded to walk across South Hoskins Road and around the lowered crossing arms that were flashing.

According to officials, the train was sounding the horn and bell for a long period of time as the engineer approached the railroad crossing. The train was traveling approximately 12 mph during the crash.

The train engineer placed the train in emergency stop mode and brought the train to a stop.

Officials say they believe Brown may have been under the influence of alcohol during the crash. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

The intersection is expected to be shut down for some time due to the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

