Man wanted in Rowan County home break-ins

Wetherbee (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office) Wetherbee (Source: Rowan County Sheriff's Office)
ROWAN COUNTY, NC

A man wanted for several home break-ins has been added to Rowan County's Most Wanted List. 

Deputies say 37-year-old Keith Wetherbee Jr. of Kannapolis is wanted in several December break-ins in the Grace Church Road area. Wetherbee is a Project Safe Offender in Cabarrus County. 

A gun was stolen from one of the homes during the break-ins and has not been found. 

Wetherbee is wanted for felony breaking, entering and larceny and felony larceny of a firearm.

Wetherbee is described as being around 5'7" and 165 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. C. Moose at 704-216-8687, detective Mate Phillips at 704-216-8684, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

