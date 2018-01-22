Man wanted in Rowan County home break-ins

A man wanted for several home break-ins has been added to Rowan County's Most Wanted List.

Deputies say 37-year-old Keith Wetherbee Jr. of Kannapolis is wanted in several December break-ins in the Grace Church Road area. Wetherbee is a Project Safe Offender in Cabarrus County.

A gun was stolen from one of the homes during the break-ins and has not been found.

Wetherbee is wanted for felony breaking, entering and larceny and felony larceny of a firearm.

Wetherbee is described as being around 5'7" and 165 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. C. Moose at 704-216-8687, detective Mate Phillips at 704-216-8684, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.