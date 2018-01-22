Save big on a new ride in 2018 at the Loan or Lease Release

It’s a new year, which means a chance for a fresh start. Why not kick things off by getting rid of your too-expensive or unreliable old ride? We can help make it happen at Toyota of N Charlotte! We’ve kicked off our Loan or Lease Release event, and our goal is to get you OUT of your old car no matter how much you owe. Spend your year in a ride you love AND can afford…. Visit our N Charlotte Toyota dealership today!

You don’t want to miss these limited-time new Toyota deals

Wishing you could wind up behind the wheel of a 2018 Toyota? Make it happen – the Loan or Lease Release is featuring some of our biggest and best new Toyota lease deals! You can take your favorite best-seller home without breaking the bank… talk about an easy way to escape your old car. Check out these new Toyota lease deals here for a limited time:

A new 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: 8440107) for just $199/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: 8180113) for just $169/mo**

A new 2017 Toyota Tacoma DBL Cab (Stk#: 7710156) for just $199/mo**

A new 2018 Toyota Camry LE (Stk#: 8250175) for just $199/mo**

You can also choose a spacious family-friendly Toyota SUV like the 2018 Toyota Highlander, or go green in a 2018 Toyota Prius. The options for endless and all of these new Toyota models are up for grabs at incredible prices during the Loan or Lease Release at Toyota of N Charlotte!

Our used car specials are bigger and better than ever!

We’re not just hosting our biggest and best new Toyota deals, though – we’re also bringing out the big guns when it comes to used cars. We host every make and model at our dealership so you’ll be able to get behind the wheel of used Honda, used Ford, used Nissan, used Chevy, and more. Check out these used Toyota specials waiting for you during the Loan or Lease Release:

A used 2017 Toyota Camry SE (Stk#: P4720) for just $14,988*

A used 2017 Toyota Corolla LE (Stk#: P4719) for just $12,988*

A used 2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE (Stk#: P4721) for just $19,988*

And many, many more!

The Loan or Lease Release at Toyota of N Charlotte is limited-time only, so don’t miss what we’ve got in store for you. These incredible new Toyota and used cars – AND the deals that go along with them – will be over before you know it! Come down and take your test drive today and spend 2018 in a ride you love.

Toyota of N Charlotte is located just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville at 13429 Statesville Road. Call ahead of time to schedule your test drive and learn more about our deals – our internet specials team is waiting for you at (704) 875-9199.

New 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE Model (4440) Stock #: 8440107

New 2017 Toyota Tacoma Double Cab SR5 V6 Model (7146) Stock#: 7710156

New 2018 Toyota Corolla LE Model (1852) Stock #: 8180113

New 2018 Toyota Camry LE Model (2546) Stock #: 8250175

*All advertised vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, registration, title and includes Dealer Fee (*Service & handling fee of $698.50), *this charge represents costs and profits to the dealer for items such as inspecting, cleaning & adjusting vehicle and preparing documents related to the sale. Customers elect special APR program or S.E.T/Dealer cash back when available. Advertised prices are not applicable on lease vehicles. Advertised prices cannot be used in conjunction with special APR programs. Down payments and APRs will vary. Guaranteed loans on a pre-owned vehicle subject to C.A.C. requirements. All vehicles subject to prior sale. Prices good through January 31, 2018. Negative equity on trades can affect savings/credit approvals. Pre-owned vehicles may be subject to factory recalls. Go to NHTSA’s website to search by VIN# at www.safercar.gov.