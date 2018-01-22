Thousands mourn fallen York County deputy Detective Mike Doty

The funeral for fallen York County Detective Michael R. Doty was held at noon Monday at Calvary Church in Charlotte, located at 5801 Pineville-Matthews Road.

Dr. John Munro and Rev. Barry Yates officiated the Celebration of Life for Doty. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Cemetery on Old York Road in Rock Hill, funeral organizers say, which will begin at 3 p.m.

A large crowd could be seen exiting the church following Doty's funeral service at Calvary.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson spoke about Doty during the service, first in a lighthearted manner, saying, "that was Mike - lighthearted and funny."

"Everybody loved Mike," Tolson said, "aside from underage drinkers and some local wait staff."

Tolson shifted to a more serious tone, bringing outsiders into the lives of law enforcement. He shared how they feel "safe" and "secure" when hanging their uniform at home at the day's end.

Doty's brother said he hopes Michael's last wish to be an organ donor will now save lives.

Hundreds of people came together in front of the courthouse Sunday to remember Doty, who died after being shot early last Tuesday during a manhunt for suspect Christian Thomas McCall, 47.

"Men and women, white, black, brown and red and everything in between, old and young," said York Mayor Edward Lee of those who attended Doty's vigil Sunday.

A procession left Calvary Church around 1:15 p.m.

Tolson drove Doty's car - his fourth one. "I heard last night that Dale Earnhardt had his funeral here and I’m not sure who had more wrecks – Dale Earnhardt or Mike Doty,” Tolson said.

The procession traveled south on Rea Road to the I-485 Interchange. The procession then transitioned onto the I-485 Inner loop heading west and then to Interstate 77 southbound to South Carolina. Rea Road, I-485 Inner loop, and I-77 southbound experienced road closures during the procession.

Rock Hill police also coordinated traffic and road closures.

"Mike was a native of the Charlotte area and the son of James Robert “Bob” Doty Jr. and Katherine Queen. He was a graduate of Crown Christian Academy," Doty's obituary says. "In his spare time, Mike enjoyed running and cycling. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster ordered that flags on all state buildings be flown at half-staff Monday in Doty's honor.

Doty was among four officers shot in the 1400 block of South Parham Road after responding to a domestic call at a home on Farrier Lane. The wounded included K-9 handler Sgt. Randy Clinton, YCSO Sgt. Buddy Brown and York Police Sgt. Kyle Cummings.

McCall is being charged in the shooting. He was wanted for allegedly assaulting a woman at the home the night deputies were called. McCall was shot by law enforcement during the pursuit. His condition has not been released.

The other officers shot are recovering.

Deputies said Doty was in critical condition and "hanging on to life," after the shooting. Doty died last Wednesday at Carolinas Medical Center surrounded by his family, deputies said.

Doty began working at the York County Sheriff’s Office on May 22, 2006. He was an investigator with the York County Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Enforcement Unit. Detective Doty was the Law Enforcement Officer Narcan (LEON) Program coordinator for the Sheriff’s Office. He was also a member of the YCSO SWAT Entry Team, as well as an Associate Advisor for the York County Explorer Post 1786.

A procession was held for Doty Thursday.

Doty's body was transferred to Charleston, where an autopsy was performed. His body was brought back home Friday in a separate procession.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Doty’s name to Keystone, 199 S. Herlong Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or to the Sheriff’s Foundation of York County, Inc., c/o York County Sheriff’s Office, Moss Justice Center, 1675-2A York Highway, York, SC 29745-7430 Attn: Jessica Keith.

Condolences may be made to Doty's family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

The Charlotte Fire Department tweeted that they were honoring Doty "who made the ultimate sacrifice in performance of his duty."

