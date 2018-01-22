No students injured in east Charlotte school bus wreck

A crash involving multiple vehicles and a CMS school bus blocked several lanes in east Charlotte Monday morning.

Multiple lanes on Albemarle Road near Interstate 485 were blocked for some time due to the wreck. The lanes have since reopened.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the wreck happened just after 6:30 a.m. Police said there were students on board the bus at the time of the incident but no one on the bus was hurt.

MEDIC said two people were taken to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries and two more people were taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with minor injuries.

Police did not say what caused the wreck.

